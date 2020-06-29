Here is the latest Florida news from The Associated Press at 9:40 p.m. EDT

MIAMI (AP) — Officials are announcing beaches around Fort Lauderdale will be closing to avoid further spread of the new coronavirus during the busy Fourth of July weekend. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Sunday that social interaction among young people are driving the surge in confirmed, saying “caution was thrown to the wind" by bars and pubs that were not following mandated guidelines. DeSantis said he worried that younger people who live with older relatives may infect those in groups who can get more severly sick with COVID-19.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed into law a bill that allows local elections officials across the state to use a secondary system to speed up recounts and verify the accuracy of results. DeSantis approved the voting systems measure to employ a statewide network used for recounts. The law gives the supervisors of elections in the state's 67 counties the option of employing auditing systems that are separate from the machines and software used for the initial ballot counts. Critics said the new system had risks because it relies on digital images of the original paper ballots for recounts.

MIAMI (AP) — The state of Florida has set another record in daily confirmed coronavirus cases. Florida health officials said Saturday that more than 9,500 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, surpassing the previous day's total. The Department of Health said 24 more Floridians had died with COVID-19, raising the death toll to 3,390. Miami-Dade County announced late Friday it would reclose beaches from July 3 to July 7 to prevent large gatherings and the spread of the new virus during Fourth of July celebrations. Earlier Friday, state officials said they would ban alcohol consumption at bars.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s economy is taking a huge hit because of the coronavirus, according to a revenue report released by the state Senate president. Republican Senate President Bill Galvano sent a memo to senators Friday saying the state’s revenue in the month of April was down about $780 million from what was originally predicted. That includes sales taxes that were about $695 million below predictions. The Legislature approved a $93 billion budget in March. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has until Tuesday to sign the budget for the fiscal year that begins Wednesday, and it’s expected he’s going to heavily use his power to veto individual items in the spending plan.