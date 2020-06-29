Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA

More Florida beaches announce closures as virus cases rise

MIAMI (AP) — Officials are announcing beaches around Fort Lauderdale will be closing to avoid further spread of the new coronavirus during the busy Fourth of July weekend. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Sunday that social interaction among young people are driving the surge in confirmed, saying “caution was thrown to the wind" by bars and pubs that were not following mandated guidelines. DeSantis said he worried that younger people who live with older relatives may infect those in groups who can get more severly sick with COVID-19.

VOTING MACHINES

Florida governor signs into law bill to speed up recounts

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed into law a bill that allows local elections officials across the state to use a secondary system to speed up recounts and verify the accuracy of results. DeSantis approved the voting systems measure to employ a statewide network used for recounts. The law gives the supervisors of elections in the state's 67 counties the option of employing auditing systems that are separate from the machines and software used for the initial ballot counts. Critics said the new system had risks because it relies on digital images of the original paper ballots for recounts.

VIRUS OUTBREAK

Florida sees another rise in COVID-19 cases after huge spike

MIAMI (AP) — The state of Florida has set another record in daily confirmed coronavirus cases. Florida health officials said Saturday that more than 9,500 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, surpassing the previous day's total. The Department of Health said 24 more Floridians had died with COVID-19, raising the death toll to 3,390. Miami-Dade County announced late Friday it would reclose beaches from July 3 to July 7 to prevent large gatherings and the spread of the new virus during Fourth of July celebrations. Earlier Friday, state officials said they would ban alcohol consumption at bars.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA ECONOMY

Florida revenues plummet after the coronavirus shutdown

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s economy is taking a huge hit because of the coronavirus, according to a revenue report released by the state Senate president. Republican Senate President Bill Galvano sent a memo to senators Friday saying the state’s revenue in the month of April was down about $780 million from what was originally predicted. That includes sales taxes that were about $695 million below predictions. The Legislature approved a $93 billion budget in March. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has until Tuesday to sign the budget for the fiscal year that begins Wednesday, and it’s expected he’s going to heavily use his power to veto individual items in the spending plan.

TRUMP

Trump tweets video with 'white power' chant, then deletes it

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump tweeted approvingly of a video showing one of his supporters chanting “white power,” a racist slogan associated with white supremacists. He later deleted the tweet and the White House said the president had not heard “the one statement” on the video. The video appears to have been taken at The Villages, a Florida retirement community. It shows dueling demonstrations between Trump supporters and opponents. Trump tweeted: “Thank you to the great people of The Villages.” South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott told CNN that “there’s no question “ that Trump should not have retweeted the video and ”should just take it down.” Scott is the only Black Republican in the Senate.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-YOUNG ORGANIZERS

Young novice protest leaders help drive US wave of dissent

Young organizers are helping drive the outpouring of protest against racism and police brutality around the U.S. Many have grown up seeing videos about deaths of people of color at the hands of police. The young organizers have native fluency with social media, and are showing how learning and communication can translate quickly into real-life action. In big cities and small towns, both conservative and liberal, they are taking matters into their own hands and bringing together hundreds or thousands of people. They say they don't plan to stop anytime soon.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-PENCE

Pence cancels some political events because of virus spikes

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence has called off campaign events in Florida and Arizona for this coming week as the states experience a surge in new coronavirus cases. The White House says Pence will still travel to those states to meet with their governors and health teams. Florida and Arizona have set records for new confirmed infections in recent days. Pence is traveling to Dallas on Sunday to attend a “Celebrate Freedom Rally” at First Baptist Church Dallas before meeting with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. But political events in Arizona on Tuesday and Florida on Thursday have been pushed off.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA

Florida bans bar alcohol consumption as coronavirus spikes

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida has banned alcohol consumption at its bars as the number of daily confirmed coronavirus cases nears 9,000. The number is a new record that is almost double the previous mark set just two days ago. The Florida agency that governs bars announced the ban Friday after the Department of Health reported more than 8,900 new confirmed cases, topping the previous record of 5,500 set Wednesday. State officials have attributed much of the new outbreak to young adults flocking to bars after they reopened. On Friday night, Miami-Dade County's mayor announced he would sign an executive order closing beaches in the county over the Fourth of July weekend.

NFL-COACHING SUMMIT

NFL's coaching summit highlights minority candidates

The biggest takeaway following the NFL’s two-day quarterback coaching summit is there’s no shortage of qualified minority candidates waiting for opportunities to be head coaches and coordinators. The league and the Black College Football Hall of Fame earlier this week held a virtual version of their summit, a third-year project aimed at improving the league’s diversity. Dozens of pro and college football coaches and assistants participated. Washington Redskins executive Doug Williams, who co-founded the Black College Football Hall of Fame, says the “pipeline is full.”

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-TRAVEL-QUARANTINE

Isolate on arrival: NYC region is latest to try quarantine

New York, New Jersey and Connecticut are the latest states to enact 14-day traveler quarantines to try to check the spread of the coronavirus. After being slammed by the outbreak this spring, the states’ governors hope they can preserve their tenuous recovery by making travelers from more than a half-dozen struggling states isolate themselves. There are few details on how the quarantine enacted Thursday will be enforced, but the playbooks from other states include everything from making new arrivals fill out forms to having National Guard members knock on doors.