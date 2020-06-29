President Trump re-tweets video with ‘white power’ chant

THE VILLAGES, Fla. (WCJB) - The retirement community ‘The Villages’ is in the national spotlight as opponents of President Trump pounced on a video shot there that he re-tweeted, and this has some residents calling for action.

A video shot on June 14th of a pro-Trump golf cart parade through Lake Sumter Landing in The Villages is garnering attention, after the president re-tweeted the video.

The original three minute and 45 second video was filmed for Villages-News.com and shows both pro-Trump and pro-Biden demonstrators taunting each other but there was one moment during the rally that caught the nation’s attention. Some Democrats at the rally yelled, “Where are your white coats,” and as some Republicans drove by in their golf carts, they responded with a ‘white power’ chant.

A shorter version of this video was posted to twitter by the user Fifty Shades of Whey.

Seniors from The Villages in Florida protesting against each other: pic.twitter.com/Q3GRJCTjEW — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) June 27, 2020

The president re-tweeted that video writing, ‘Thank you to the great people of The Villages’, but just a few hours later, he deleted this tweet.

During a press briefing Monday, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany confirmed that the President did not hear the ‘white power’ phrase when he tweeted out the video.

“There’s a division in our country right now which it should not be and the President should hold himself accountable of the situations that are going on in our country,” Ocala Community Activist Larry Johnson said.

Opponents are upset at the video, saying we need to be better.

“We all must come together and be as one. We can’t be like this, we have to be as one together because together it doesn’t matter if you’re black or white we’re all a human race,” Johnson added.

We reached out to the Villagers for Trump Club, the group that organized the rally, but they did not responded to our request for an interview.

