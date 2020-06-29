Your week ahead June 28-July 3

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville could be getting a taste of winter in July and there’s more COVID-19 testing to go around our area. You can expect that and more in your week ahead.

Monday marks ten years since the murder of Sebastian Ochsenius. On June 29, 2010, the 16-year-old Buchholz student was shot and killed inside his kitchen. Alachua County sheriff’s deputies did not arrest anyone responsible for his mysterious death.

On Wednesday, The Bradford County Department of Health will offer free testing for COVID-19.

You do not have to show symptoms or set up an appointment beforehand. Drive-thru testing will take place at Lawtey Elementary School -- that’s from 9 a.m. To 12:00 p.m. Walk-ups are also welcome.

On Friday, there will be a new way to cool off this summer. The cade museum will showcase its synthetic ice skating rink. Museum coordinators say visitors will learn about Florida-based inventions like refrigeration technology. Skating is included with the price of admission and guests will have to reserve a time to skate when they enter the museum.

