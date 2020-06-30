Advertisement

Alachua County Democrats hosts virtual candidate forums

Virtual candidate forums hosted by the Alachua County Democrats will allow for candidates running for Alachua County Sheriff, Commission and School Board to engage with voters.
By Amber Pellicone
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 7:57 AM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Tuesday is the first day of virtual candidate forums hosted by the Alachua County Democrats this week.

From 6 pm until 7:30 pm we will hear from the candidates running for sheriff.

Sheriff, Sadie Darnell, and State Representative, Clovis Watson, will take to zoom to talk about their visions and answer questions from people in Alachua County.

Wednesdays virtual forum will see candidates for the Alachua County Commission.

Thursday the candidates running for Alachua County School Board will voice their plans.

These free forums will be streamed on the Alachua County Democrats facebook page.





