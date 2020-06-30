Alachua County Democrats hosts virtual candidate forums

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Tuesday is the first day of virtual candidate forums hosted by the Alachua County Democrats this week.

From 6 pm until 7:30 pm we will hear from the candidates running for sheriff.

Sheriff, Sadie Darnell, and State Representative, Clovis Watson, will take to zoom to talk about their visions and answer questions from people in Alachua County.

Wednesdays virtual forum will see candidates for the Alachua County Commission.

Thursday the candidates running for Alachua County School Board will voice their plans.

These free forums will be streamed on the Alachua County Democrats facebook page.

