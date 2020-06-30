Advertisement

Alachua County fertilizer ban takes effect

You may have to mow your lawn less frequently. Alachua county's landscape fertilizer ban is going into effect.
By Walker Thomas
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 6:34 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - You may have to mow your lawn less frequently. Alachua county's landscape fertilizer ban is going into effect.

Starting on Wednesday, nitrogen and phosphorus content in fertilizers will be restricted. From July through February, only slow-release nitrogen fertilizers are allowed and they cannot contain phosphorus.

The restrictions are designed to protect water quality. Signs will be given out to stores selling plant food. More details on restrictions can be found in the link below.

Fertilizer restrictions

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

