Alachua County fertilizer ban takes effect

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - You may have to mow your lawn less frequently. Alachua county's landscape fertilizer ban is going into effect.

Starting on Wednesday, nitrogen and phosphorus content in fertilizers will be restricted. From July through February, only slow-release nitrogen fertilizers are allowed and they cannot contain phosphorus.

The restrictions are designed to protect water quality. Signs will be given out to stores selling plant food. More details on restrictions can be found in the link below.

