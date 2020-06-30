Advertisement

Budget Breakdown: Gov. Desantis Vetoes $1 Billion from Proposed State Budget

Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 12:13 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Today Governor Ron Desantis vetoed $1 billion from the proposed state budget, but money for the a Florida Gateway College expansion made the cut.

F.G.C. will receive more than $6 million for the construction of a science, technology, engineering, and math building.

The old facility was built in the 1960s, and had to be demolished due to air quality issues in 2018.

The new building will cost $16 million with $6 million of that still needing to be raised.

Some other North Central Florida budget items weren’t so lucky, and vetoed by the governor.

More than $2 million dollars for two road projects in Keystone Heights, as well as, money for the University of Florida’s statewide digital math enhancement program.

The Bradford County Fair Association, the Putnam County Schools’ Public Service Academy, Water and Wastewater Infrastructure for the State Road-26 Project in Newberry, and courthouse and jail security for Union County.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Putnam County Deputies investigate fatal shooting

Updated: 20 minutes ago
A man was fatally shot Saturday night in Putnam County. Investigators believe self defense could be the cause.

News

Florida Gateway College graduates cross the stage in person

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
Numerous small graduation ceremonies at Florida Gateway college let graduates cross the stage in person

News

Buchholz High School employee tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Alachua Co. Sheriff’s Office partners with Meridian Behavioral Health

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The teams are made up of an Alachua County Sheriff’s deputy certified in crisis intervention and a Meridian mental health clinician.

Latest News

News

President Trump re-tweets video with ‘white power’ chant - clipped version

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

President Trump re-tweets video with ‘white power’ chant

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Julia Laude
The original three minute and 45 second video was filmed for Villages-News.com and shows both pro-Trump and pro-Biden demonstrators taunting each other but there was one moment during the rally that caught the nation’s attention. Some Democrats at the rally yelled, “Where are your white coats,” as some Republicans drove by in their golf carts, they responded with a ‘white power’ chant.

News

16 Putnam County Sheriff’s Office employees tested positive for COVID-19

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By James Hamlin
18 Putnam County Sheriff’s law enforcement and corrections deputies are quarantined after testing positive for COVID-19.

News

Gainesville Health and Fitness: Summer Watermelon Salad

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Our friends at Gainesville Health and Fitness have some sweet summer tips on how to make a summer treat stand out.

News

Gainesville Health and Fitness: Summer Watermelon Salad

Updated: 18 hours ago

News

Alachua holds March For Unity

Updated: Jun. 28, 2020 at 10:57 PM EDT
The town of Alachua came together to show their unity for progress and justice.