Budget Breakdown: Gov. Desantis Vetoes $1 Billion from Proposed State Budget

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Today Governor Ron Desantis vetoed $1 billion from the proposed state budget, but money for the a Florida Gateway College expansion made the cut.

F.G.C. will receive more than $6 million for the construction of a science, technology, engineering, and math building.

The old facility was built in the 1960s, and had to be demolished due to air quality issues in 2018.

The new building will cost $16 million with $6 million of that still needing to be raised.

Some other North Central Florida budget items weren’t so lucky, and vetoed by the governor.

More than $2 million dollars for two road projects in Keystone Heights, as well as, money for the University of Florida’s statewide digital math enhancement program.

The Bradford County Fair Association, the Putnam County Schools’ Public Service Academy, Water and Wastewater Infrastructure for the State Road-26 Project in Newberry, and courthouse and jail security for Union County.

