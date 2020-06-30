Advertisement

Columbia County Deputies search for answers about February shooting

Deputies seek more information about shooting that killed a 54-year-old
Columbia County deputies asked for the public’s help in the death of 54-year-old Linville Curtis.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 8:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The death of a Columbia County man left with more questions four months later.

On February 13, deputies found Curtis’ body off the side of the Southwest Donovan Glenn in the unincorporated part of the county. They later found his running vehicle not too far away from his body.

Curtis suffered from injuries to his upper body which led deputies to believe he was shot.

Anyone with information or can identify a person involved with the case should contact Crime Stoppers of Columbia County.

