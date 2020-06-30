Columbia County Deputies search for answers about February shooting

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The death of a Columbia County man left with more questions four months later.

Columbia County deputies asked for the public’s help in the death of 54-year-old Linville Curtis.

On February 13, deputies found Curtis’ body off the side of the Southwest Donovan Glenn in the unincorporated part of the county. They later found his running vehicle not too far away from his body.

Curtis suffered from injuries to his upper body which led deputies to believe he was shot.

Anyone with information or can identify a person involved with the case should contact Crime Stoppers of Columbia County.

