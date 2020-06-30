Employees at four different Gainesville Publix locations test positive for COVID-19

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Publix has confirmed to TV20 that employees at four Gainesville store locations tested positive for the virus.

The locations include both Publix stores at Butler Plaza, which are Butler Plaza West on Southwest Archer Road and Esplande at Butler Plaza on Southwest 35th Boulevard. The other two stores are SpringHill Commons on Northwest 39th Avenue and Williston Plaza on Southwest 34th Street. The supermarket stepped up cleaning and sanitation in all stores and is enforcing Alachua County’s mask mandate.

