Advertisement

Employees at four different Gainesville Publix locations test positive for COVID-19

By Patricia Matamoros
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Publix has confirmed to TV20 that employees at four Gainesville store locations tested positive for the virus.

The locations include both Publix stores at Butler Plaza, which are Butler Plaza West on Southwest Archer Road and Esplande at Butler Plaza on Southwest 35th Boulevard. The other two stores are SpringHill Commons on Northwest 39th Avenue and Williston Plaza on Southwest 34th Street. The supermarket stepped up cleaning and sanitation in all stores and is enforcing Alachua County’s mask mandate.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

PUBLIX CONFIRMS EMPLOYEES AT FOUR GAINESVILLE STORE LOCATIONS TESTED POSITIVE FOR THE VIRUS.

Updated: 5 minutes ago

News

Gloves translates sign language into speech

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
UCLA scientists have developed a glove that translates American Sign Language into speech in real-time.

News

Alachua County Democrats hosts virtual candidate forums

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
Tuesday is the first day of virtual candidate forums hosted by the Alachua County Democrats this week.

News

Farm Fact: Fruits vs. Vegetables

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Walker Thomas
Some foods are pretty clearly fruits and the same for most veggies, but it's not always so clear.

Latest News

Local

Alachua County fertilizer ban takes effect

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Walker Thomas
You may have to mow your lawn less frequently. Alachua county's landscape fertilizer ban is going into effect.

Local

Jewish community center to hold drive-thru mask giveaway

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Walker Thomas
One group is making sure everyone is covered. The Lubavitch-Chabad Jewish student and community center is hosting a drive-through mask distribution on Thursday.

News

Putnam County Deputies investigate fatal shooting

Updated: 12 hours ago
A man was fatally shot Saturday night in Putnam County. Investigators believe self defense could be the cause.

News

Budget Breakdown: Gov. Desantis Vetoes $1 Billion from Proposed State Budget

Updated: 12 hours ago
Governor Ron Desantis vetoed $1 billion from the proposed state budget Monday. The vetoed money impacts many N.C.F. counties.

News

Florida Gateway College graduates cross the stage in person

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
Numerous small graduation ceremonies at Florida Gateway college let graduates cross the stage in person

Local

Columbia County Deputies search for answers about February shooting

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Columbia County deputies asked for the public’s help in the death of 54-year-old Linville Curtis.