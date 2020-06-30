Florida moratorium on evictions set to expire Wednesday

(WCJB) - The Governor’s moratorium on evictions expires Wednesday, and thousands could soon face being removed from their homes.

A handful of activists posted an eviction notice outside the Governor’s Mansion.

“We pay Governor DeSantis to be in this house. Why don’t you like try to keep us in our house?” said Trish Brown with the Florida Housing Justice Alliance.

Brown told us she and her family have faced a housing crisis for years.

“Being on your last leg when it comes down to money. Having bills crash down on you with no way to breathe,” said Brown.

The Florida Housing Justice Alliance counts as many as 2,600 evictions cued up and ready to start moving through the courts.

The Governor was asked Tuesday afternoon at a South Florida news conference if he would be extending the midnight expiration of the eviction moratorium.

He didn’t answer.

On Monday, the Governor touted the $250 million in CARES Act funding.

“Across the state to help families meet housing needs,” said DeSantis.

$145 million in state funds are also being released to help people pay rent.

“The two-fifty from the CARES Act wasn’t enough. The money from the State Legislature wasn’t enough,” said Lakey Love with the alliance.

Judy Tanzosh became unemployed in March.

If not for help from her 70-year-old mother, she claims she would be out on the street.

“It’s a pretty bad feeling to have to go to your parents and ask them for financial help. It’s kind of embarrassing,” said Tanzosh.

The eviction moratorium was extended hours before it expired June 1st.

Democrats in the Florida Senate are asking it be extended another month.

The Florida Apartment Association, which represents landlords big and small does not favor moratoriums, asserts cash assistance for renters and landlords is more equitable for everyone.

