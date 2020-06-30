Florida News Digest

Good afternoon! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up in Florida. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the AP-Miami bureau at 305-594-5825 or miami@ap.org. Ian Mader is the news editor and can be reached at imader@ap.org. David Fischer is on the desk and can be reached at dfischer@ap.org. A reminder this information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Advisories and digests will keep you up to date. All times are Eastern. Some TV and radio stations will receive shorter APNewsNow versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

ST. PETERSBURG — As Florida enters the height of summer tourist season, the state’s largest cities and counties have halted business re-openings, closed beaches and mandated masks, hoping the measures will slow the blooming coronavirus outbreak. But a University of Florida epidemiologist warns that things are likely to get worse before they get better. Dr. Cindy Prins, an epidemiologist and medical professor at the University of Florida says the state is likely to see an increase in cases in the short term, even though cities are mandating masks and social distancing measures. By Tamara Lush. SENT: 799 words.

FORT LAUDERDALE — Florida appellate judges questioned Tuesday the legality of search warrants that allowed police to secretly video record New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and others paying for massage parlor sex, pressing a prosecutor on his contention that the warrants met all constitutional protections. Deputy Solicitor General Jeffrey DeSousa found himself repeatedly queried by the three-judge panel as he tried to persuade them that the warrants and searches were legally valid and they should overturn lower court rulings that barred the recordings’ use at trial. By Terry Spencer. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos.

TALLAHASSEE — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed into law a measure requiring public coastal construction projects to first be reviewed for impacts on the state’s fragile seashore because of rising sea levels. The signing on Monday was hailed by environmentalists as an important step in addressing the encroaching ocean in a state with more than 1,300 miles of shoreline. The bill was one of 28 signed into law by DeSantis. Another high-profile bill undoes a ban on sunscreen imposed by Key West. The ban was meant to protect fragile coral reefs from the possibly harmful chemicals contained in sun-blocking creams. By Bobby Caina Calvan. SENT: 648 words.

ODD-DOORBELL CAMERA BIRTH— A Florida birthing center says an expectant mother was a few steps from entering the building but her baby couldn’t wait.

GIRLFRIEND ARRESTED — A Florida woman is facing homicide charges in the shooting death of her ex-boyfriend.

CONFEDERATE MONUMENT-LAWSUIT — The descendants of fallen Confederate soldiers have filed a lawsuit asking St. Augustine city officials to hold off on removing a Confederate monument.

CONFEDERATE MONUMENT-VANDALIZED — Police say a Confederate monument has been vandalized in Florida, weeks before officials decide on its possible removal.

The “horses for courses” adage in golf doesn’t necessarily apply to Dustin Johnson, who falls into the thoroughbred category. His victory in the Travelers Championship was the 22nd of his career on 18 courses. “It shows my game is suitable to any course,” he said Tuesday. By Golf Writer Doug Ferguson.

