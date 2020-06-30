Gilchrist County Sheriff’s deputies investigating a homicide

GILCHRIST COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Gilchrist County Sheriff deputies are investigating a homicide that happened in Northwest Gilchrist County Monday night.

In a Press Release, GCSO said they responded to a call where a person was shot. When they arrived, deputies found the victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

GCSO said the shooting was an isolated incident and one person is in custody. This is developing story and information will be updated as it becomes available.

