Here is the latest Florida news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. EDT

SOUTH BAY, Fla. (AP) — A Florida woman is facing homicide charges in the shooting death of her ex-boyfriend. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says 29-year-old Roykeria Wiley was seen in surveillance camera footage running from a South Bay, Florida home moments after 43-year-old Estevan Rodriguez was shot from close range. The footage also captured a man running from the home and getting into the woman’s truck. Authorities say the couple broke up and Wiley had a violent outburst in that home three days before the killing. The Palm Beach Post reports a judge ordered Monday that Wiley remain jailed without the possibility of posting bail.

MARGATE, Fla. (AP) — This was not one of those delivery videos that some pregnant moms plan for. A Florida birthing center says an expectant mother was a few steps from entering the building but her baby couldn't wait. She gave birth while standing up outside, with a midwife catching the baby and a doorbell camera catching all the action. RING video shows the mother standing with her husband supporting her and a midwife crouching behind. Police arrive but the midwife tells them she's OK. Moments later, the slippery newborn pops out and the midwife catches her. Susan Anderson has named her baby girl Julia.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hundreds of people lined up at coronavirus testing sites around Florida as the state remained in the virus’s grip. St. Petersburg Police said on Twitter that a testing site located at Tropicana Field — where the Tampa Bay Rays baseball team normally plays — closed early because it was at capacity, shortly after 8 a.m. In Jacksonville, more than 300 cars lined up for testing at the TIAA Bank Field, where the NFL Jaguars play. Beaches and bars in South Florida are closing, just days before the normally busy Fourth of July weekend. Monroe County, which comprises the Florida Keys, said Monday it would close beaches. Fireworks shows have also been canceled in several cities, and some attractions are closing their doors as well.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Florida say a targeted shooting outside an Amazon facility left one person killed and two others slightly wounded. Jacksonville investigators say the 20-year-old man who was fatally shot Monday afternoon was waiting in line outside the Amazon warehouse to apply for a job. Officials say two men got out of a silver car, ran up to the victim and started firing handguns before driving away. Two bystanders were grazed by bullets but did not require hospitalization. Authorities say the shooting on the city’s north side does not appear to have been a case of workplace violence.