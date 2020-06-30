Here is the latest Florida news from The Associated Press at 5:40 p.m. EDT

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — As Florida enters the height of summer tourist season, the state’s largest cities and counties have halted business re-openings, closed beaches and mandated masks, hoping the measures will slow the blooming coronavirus outbreak. But a University of Florida epidemiologist warns that things are likely to get worse before they get better. Dr. Cindy Prins says Florida is likely to see an increase in cases in the short term, even though cities are now mandating masks and social distancing measures. She says Florida is unfortunately "a couple of weeks late to the game of really being able to get this under control.”

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is addressing sea level rise, iguanas, pythons and algae in a number of new Florida laws. A bill he signed Tuesday attempts to rein in the blue-green algae blooms that have hurt tourism and wildlife. The day before he signed a bill requiring public coastal construction projects to first be reviewed for impacts on the state’s fragile seashore because of rising sea levels. He also signed bills allowing the state to use drones to hunt invasive pythons and to ban the breeding, trading, sale and possession of iguanas.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Prosecutors say a white Florida police officer is facing a battery charge for allegedly shoving a kneeling Black woman to the ground during a protest march last month. Broward State Attorney Mike Satz said Fort Lauderdale officer 29-year-old Steven Pohorence was seen “intentionally touching or striking” the 19-year-old woman during a civil rights protest march on May 31. The charge is a misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail. Pohorence was previously suspended by the Fort Lauderdale police chief. It wasn’t immediately clear Tuesday if Pohorence has a lawyer to speak for him.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — When it comes to sunscreen, skin cancer and coral reefs, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is siding with sun worshipers who have gotten tacit approval to slather away. The Republican governor announced on Monday that he signed into law a measure that reverses a ban on sunscreen imposed by Key West. Advocates said the ban would help protect reefs and the fragile ecosystem they host, but DeSantis sided with opponents who argued that people’s health outweighed threats to the reefs. The bill was one of 28 that DeSantis signed into law Monday. Another measure officially made telegraph irrelevant by eliminating a chapter in the state code devoted to the technology.