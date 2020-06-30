Advertisement

Man arrested by SWAT team in Marion County

When deputies called Robbins, he threatened to hurt himself and refused to come out of his house.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County man is behind bars after he barricaded himself from deputies Monday.

The SWAT team was called out to Southeast 115th Place in Belleview when Ernest Robbins, 49, refused to cooperate with deputies. Deputies say Robbins got into an argument with a woman who had reported him for covering her mouth and pinching her nose outside the Publix Supermarket on State Road 200.

He is in jail on a twenty-five hundred dollar bond.

