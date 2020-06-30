Advertisement

North Central Florida sees impact of proposed state budget

Here's a glimpse at what FGC's new STEM building might look like.
Here's a glimpse at what FGC's new STEM building might look like.(Florida Gateway College)
By Nicole Rogers
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -"Pretty much any economic hardship right now is going to tied to this pandemic," Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said. "I mean, it's pervasively affected our economy."

COVID-19 has undoubtedly hurt our nation's economy, including here in Florida.

This prompted Gov. DeSantis to cut 1 billion dollars out of the proposed state budget.

That proposed budget could bring some big changes here to North Central Florida.

Of the things that made the cut comes Florida Gateway College getting more than 6 million dollars to build a STEM building.

The old facility, first built in the '60s, had to be demolished due to air quality issues in 2018.

FGC President Lawrence Barrett said, "Without it being vetoed by the governor...we have the money and starting today we are working with architects again—we have a shovel ready project."

The new building will cost 16 million dollars, with 6 million of the project still needing fundraising.

"One of the things that we promised to our delegation was that we will fundraise or borrow the rest of the money, so they're actually is about another 6 million dollar project that we still need to get it done," he said. "We are planning on raising probably about 1- to 2-million and probably borrowing or drawing from our reserves to do the rest."

And a new 39 million dollar school project got funding in Bradford County.

But, some other local budget items were not as fortunate.

DeSantis vetoed the University of Florida's 'statewide digital math enhancement program.'

Other projects facing cuts include the Bradford County Fair Association, Union County's courthouse and jail security, and residential substance abuse treatment services for community supervision in Alachua, Bradford, and Clay counties.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

The Swamp Restaurant closes its doors

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The Swamp Restaurant is known as the place you took your buddies out for a beer after a big exam or where you cheer on the Gators during football season.

News

MCSO detectives investigate body found in Belleview - clipped version

Updated: 32 minutes ago

News

Man arrested by SWAT team in Marion County

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
When deputies called Robbins, he threatened to hurt himself and refused to come out of his house.

News

Florida moratorium on evictions set to expire Wednesday

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Governor’s moratorium on evictions expires Wednesday, and thousands could soon face being removed from their homes.

News

State order to close bars will not be enforced by Ocala police- clipped version

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

News

State order to close bars will not be enforced by Ocala police

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Julia Laude
Ocala Mayor Kent Guinn said his decision to not enforce state orders to close certain businesses remains the same.

News

DEADLY SHOOTING IN GILCHRIST COUNTY

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Gloves translates sign language into speech

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
UCLA scientists have developed a glove that translates American Sign Language into speech in real-time.

News

Alachua County Democrats hosts virtual candidate forums

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
Tuesday is the first day of virtual candidate forums hosted by the Alachua County Democrats this week.

News

Farm Fact: Fruits vs. Vegetables

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Walker Thomas
Some foods are pretty clearly fruits and the same for most veggies, but it's not always so clear.