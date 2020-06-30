Advertisement

Ocala drive-in to host ‘A Night at the Drive-in Series’

Fresh off a sold-out Garth Brooks concert over the weekend, the Ocala drive-in is getting ready for another big project, and it’s free. The outdoor theater is participating in the “A Night at the Drive-in Series,” beginning Wednesday night.
By Walker Thomas
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 6:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Fresh off a sold-out Garth Brooks concert over the weekend, the Ocala drive-in is getting ready for another big project, and it’s free. The outdoor theater is participating in the “A Night at the Drive-in Series,” beginning Wednesday night.

It’s a series of well-known, double-features curated by actor Michael B. Jordan and offered by Amazon. The series celebrates multi-cultural voices in film and includes titles like Creed, Do the Right Thing and Crazy Rich Asians.

