Ocala drive-in to host ‘A Night at the Drive-in Series’

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Fresh off a sold-out Garth Brooks concert over the weekend, the Ocala drive-in is getting ready for another big project, and it’s free. The outdoor theater is participating in the “A Night at the Drive-in Series,” beginning Wednesday night.

It’s a series of well-known, double-features curated by actor Michael B. Jordan and offered by Amazon. The series celebrates multi-cultural voices in film and includes titles like Creed, Do the Right Thing and Crazy Rich Asians.

