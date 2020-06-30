Putnam County Deputies investigate fatal shooting
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 12:22 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Putnam County Deputies are investigating a shooting that left one man dead.
They say early Saturday morning they found Michael Erke dead at a home on Martin Street in Florahome.
That’s when a man approached deputies claiming to be the shooter.
The man was taken into custody but no arrests were made.
Deputies are investigating the incident as a possible case of self defense.
