State order to close bars will not be enforced by Ocala police

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The state is taking a step back on re-opening. On June 26th the Department of Business and Professional Regulation announced that they were suspending onsite consumption of alcohol at bars.

Effective immediately, the Department of Business and Professional Regulation is suspending on premises consumption of alcohol at bars statewide. — HalseyBeshears (@HalseyBeshears) June 26, 2020

But in Ocala, they might not have to close right away. Ocala Mayor Kent Guinn said his decision to not enforce state orders to close certain businesses remains the same.

He said it should be up to the Department of Business and Professional Regulation to enforce the order. Most recently, the department intervened at the Knights Pub in Orlando, issuing an emergency suspension of the bar’s alcoholic beverage vendor license.

But for now, Guinn said he’s sticking with local business.

“A great quote that a restaurant owner, bar owner told me, he goes, he says, ‘don’t tell me what I can’t do, tell me what I can do and let’s work within the can,’ which I thin is spot on,” Guinn said.

And while onsite consumption has been suspended, the state order does clarify that businesses can continue the sale of alcohol for ‘to go’ orders.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.