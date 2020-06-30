Summer Camps in North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -

When summer time rolls around in North Central Florida, kids love to spend their time outdoors and one way to do that is to send them to summer camp.

Play Tennis Gainesville is offering summer camps to kids aged 6-17 weekly for the rest of the summer. The camp teaches kids the basics about playing tennis.The camp instructor says they have put in place multiple new measures to keep kids safe.

Travis Tressler says, “we’re making sure each kid is getting their own racket at the start of the week and we’re marking it so they’re not using different rackets. We’re marking where they sit on the bleachers over there and then we’re also wiping down the equipment after each ball pickup with wipes. We have some hand sanitizer that we’re spraying the balls down with. So safety is super important right now.”

There are tons of other summer camps around North Central Florida kids would love. They range from archery to martial arts and karate to educational themed.

