Two students test positive for COVID-19 in addition to Buchholz Employee

By AJ Willy
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -

After closing it’s doors all day on Monday to sanitize, Buchholz High School reopened on Tuesday.

An employee at Buchholz tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, causing the closure. We are now learning that a football player at Buchholz and a basketball player at Newberry recently tested positive as well.

ACPS spokesperson Jackie Johnson says, “this was a student who was at the school for the football conditioning program and it turned out he had gotten the infection from his sister. But again, out of an abundance of caution, we cleaned the area where that student was, notified all the families in the football program and actually added another week to the break before those students come back. And then we had the same situation with a basketball player at Newberry High School.”

Johnson also says all three individuals had minimal contact with other people and both Newberry and Buchholz were deep cleaned with new machines bought by the county.

