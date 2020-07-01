Alachua County Public School District Unveils Reopening Plan Draft

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County School District is preparing for all possibilities when classes start back in August.

Tuesday, officials released a draft of a school reopening plan.

Parents will have options for education ranging from in-person instruction to digital academy enrollment in the Alachua E-school.

The plan for on-campus learning varies depending on infection rates locally.

To view <a href=“https://fl02219191.schoolwires.net/cms/lib/FL02219191/Centricity/Domain/42/DRAFT%20Alachua%20K-12%20Reopening%20Plan.pdf”>A.C.P.S.D. Reopening Draft</a> click the link.

The plan will be discussed at a school board workshop next Wednesday, July 8 with hopes to finalize the plan by July 15.

You can submit your thoughts and input to the school board by clicking this link - <a href=“https://fl02219191.schoolwires.net/Page/30007”>Communications</a>

