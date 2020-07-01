Alachua County Sheriff’s Office employees test positive for COVID-19

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) -

Three employees at the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office and 1 contract employee at the Alachua County Jail have tested positive for COVID-19. Their spokesman said, “well that’s a huge concern for us, definitely.”

All four are now quarantined. The contract employee at the jail worked for four days with inmates before testing positive.

Public Information Officer Sgt. Frank Kinsey said, "So only inmates who are showing symptoms are actually tested. All new inmates coming into the jail are quarantined from the rest of the jail if they're showing signs and symptoms. If they are showing symptoms they are tested and held on quarantined until they're cleared so they're not exposed to rest of the population."

No inmates have tested positive for the virus but one resident raises a question. "How many people are inside the jail that are covid-19 positive that just don't even know and they're just interacting with people?"

Danielle Chanzes has visited her boyfriend in the Alachua County Jail on and off for two years now and said, "I just got done with visitation with my boyfriend and he told me he was like, I'm just gonna do my best to keep my distance from people but he doesn't even have a mask to put on to keep himself protected."

Chanzes adds that the jail is not doing enough to keep inmates safe from COVID-19. "They're more worried about the people on the outside than the individuals on the inside. So I think that they need to be giving everybody who's incarcerated a COVID-19 test. We've had mass testing, free testing all across the county. I don't see why the county cannot provide free testing for the 600 plus people who are currently incarcerated in the jail."

Visitation to the jail is still available with temperature checks and masks and the sheriff’s office is still open with social distancing and required masks.

