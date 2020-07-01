Advertisement

Alachua County’s order requiring face mask signs is in effect

One sign design is for retail businesses, and the other is for restaurants and bars where people can take their masks off while eating or drinking.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County’s order requiring businesses to display signs informing customers face masks are required is officially in effect.

The county says signs need to be 11 inches by 17 inches.

If a businesses printer does not support that size they are allowed to use a smaller sign until a larger one can be made.

The county is providing a link to download two versions of the posters.

One sign design is for retail businesses, and the other is for restaurants and bars where people can take their masks off while eating or drinking.

Posted by Alachua County on Tuesday, June 30, 2020
Face mask sign
Face mask sign(Alachua County)

