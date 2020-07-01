Advertisement

Clay County sheriff says he’ll deputize gun owners if protests overwhelm the county

As protests on racial injustice continue on across the country, a local deputy will not allow violent ones to occur.
Clay County sheriff says he’ll deputize gun owners if protests overwhelm the county
Clay County sheriff says he’ll deputize gun owners if protests overwhelm the county(Clay County SO)
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels has made it clear that his department will not tolerate violent protests in the county.

On Tuesday the Clay County Sheriff’s Office released a video with Daniels speaking on how the sheriff’s department will handle the “lawlessness” from groups like “Black Lives Matter or any other group that’s making themselves a spectacle disrupting what we know to be our quality of life in this country”

Daniels also said that if protests get out of hand, he wants lawful gun owners to help out.

“If we can’t handle you, I’ll exercise the power and authority as the sheriff, and I’ll make special deputies of every lawful gun owner in this county and I’ll deputize them for this one purpose to stand in the gap between lawlessness and civility. That’s what we’re sworn to do. That’s what we’re going to do. You’ve been warned.”

Daniels is the first Black sheriff of Clay County and is up for re-election against six opponents. However the Florida Times-Union reports, he is under investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for the false arrest of a corrections officer who he allegedly had an affair with while he was working at the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. You can watch the full video below.

Sheriff Daniels speaks on who we are as a people

Sheriff Daniels speaks on who we are as a people. #CCSOFL #KeepingClaySafe

Posted by Clay County Sheriff's Office, Florida on Tuesday, June 30, 2020

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UF student, roommates test positive for COVID-19 after viral video of night out

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
It is not known which bar the student went out to in Gainesville or where exactly she got the virus.

Local

Proposed Alachua County School District reopening plan

Updated: 24 minutes ago
The Alachua County School District has released a draft of their reopening plan that will have students back in the classroom by the start of the school year.

Local

Proposed Alachua County School District reopening plan

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Dylan Lyons
The Alachua County School District has released a draft of their reopening plan that will have students back in the classroom by the start of the school year.

News

Local business sees increase in face mask sales

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
Jenny Yates usually makes wallets and purses to sell on Etsy, but since March, she said she's made face masks every single day.

Latest News

News

Alachua County’s order requiring face mask signs is in effect

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
One sign design is for retail businesses, and the other is for restaurants and bars where people can take their masks off while eating or drinking.

News

Alachua County’s order requiring face mask signs is in effect

Updated: 4 hours ago

Adopt A Pet

Marion County Pets: Aquarius, Harold, and Marla

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes.

News

Marion County Pets: Aquarius, Harold, and Marla

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

Governor DeSantis extends ban on foreclosures, evictions

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The ban was set to expire Wednesday allowing banks and landlords to begin the process of legally removing people from their homes.

News

Governor DeSantis extends ban on foreclosures, evictions

Updated: 9 hours ago