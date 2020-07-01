COVID-19 Infections Delay UF Reopening Plan Release

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida is delaying the release of their campus reopening plan due to a recent increase in COVID-19 cases.

They were expected to release the official document Thursday at the same time as fall schedules are released.

They are now postponing that until July 10.

Officials are currently building a website that will give guidance and information to student and staff.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.