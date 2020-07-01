COVID-19 Infections Delay UF Reopening Plan Release
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida is delaying the release of their campus reopening plan due to a recent increase in COVID-19 cases.
They were expected to release the official document Thursday at the same time as fall schedules are released.
They are now postponing that until July 10.
Officials are currently building a website that will give guidance and information to student and staff.
Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.