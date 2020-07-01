Advertisement

Firefighters contain fire in Goethe State Forest

Forest workers say the Beehive fire started around noon Tuesday burning around 20 to 30 acres.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 5:19 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LEVY COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Firefighters with the Florida Forest Service contained a blaze in the Goethe State Forest in Levy County.

Forest workers say the Beehive fire started around noon Tuesday burning around 20 to 30 acres.

Fire crews performed a burn out operation which ultimately burned about 70 acres.

