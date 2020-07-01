Associated Press Florida Daybook for Wednesday, Jul. 01.

Wednesday, Jul. 01 10:00 AM Miami-Dade County Black Affairs Advisory Board meeting

Weblinks: http://miamidade.gov

Contacts: Griselle Marino, Miami-Dade County, gmarino@miamidade.gov, 1 305 297 3139

Wednesday, Jul. 01 11:15 AM Inter Miami CF hold team sendoff event for players ahead of the MLS is Back Tournament on 8 Jul

Location: Inter Miami CF Stadium, 1350 NW 55th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL

Weblinks: https://www.intermiamicf.com/, https://twitter.com/InterMiamiCF

Contacts: Jacklyne Ramos, Inter Miami CF, jacklyne.ramos@intermiamicf.com

Wednesday, Jul. 01 Debbie Harry celebrates 75th birthday - 75th birthday of Debbie Harry, American singer-songwriter and actress, best known as the lead singer of new wave band Blondie, who found success with hits including 'Heart of Glass' and 'One Way Or Another'. Harry was in a relationship with Blondie guitarist Chris Stein for several years but split in 1989

Weblinks: , https://twitter.com/BlondieOfficial

Thursday, Jul. 02 11:30 AM CANCELED: Vice President Pence continues 'Faith in America' tour in Florida - CANCELED: Vice President Mike Pence continues 'Faith in America' tour in Florida * Attendees must agree to 'voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to coronavirus (COVID-19)' and discharge Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. and the venue for any liability for illness or injury

Location: Sarasota Event Center, 600 N Beneva Rd, Sarasota, FL

Weblinks: http://www.donaldjtrump.com, https://twitter.com/realdonaldtrump

Contacts: Vice President press, 1 202 456 0373; Trump for President press, pressoffice@donaldtrump.com;

Doors Open: 09:00 am Doors Close: 11:00 am

Thursday, Jul. 02 - Monday, Jul. 06 Academy of International Business Annual Meeting

Location: InterContinental Miami, 100 Chopin Plaza, Miami, FL

Weblinks: http://aib.msu.edu, https://twitter.com/AIB_World

Contacts: AIB, aib@aib.msu.edu, 1 517 432 1452

Thursday, Jul. 02 International Investment Latin America Forum

Location: The Ritz-Carlton Coconut Grove, Miami, 3300 SW 27th Ave, Miami, FL

Weblinks: https://event.internationalinvestment.net/LatAmForum/en/page/home, https://twitter.com/intlinvestment

Contacts: Lucy Wilson, Incisive Media events, lucy.wilson@odmpublishing.com, +44 (0)20 3727 9948

Thursday, Jul. 02 Vice President Pence visits Florida - Vice President Mike Pence visits Florida, meeting Governor Ron DeSantis on coronavirus (COVID-19) * A bus tour, including delivering remarks at a 'Faith in America' event in Sarasota and touring Oakley Transport in Lake Wales, has been canceled

Weblinks: http://www.whitehouse.gov, https://twitter.com/VP

Contacts: Vice President press, 1 202 456 0373

Friday, Jul. 03 - Tuesday, Jul. 07 CANCELED: OSCE Parliamentary Assembly Annual Session * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Vancouver

Weblinks: http://www.oscepa.org/, https://twitter.com/oscepa

Contacts: OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, osce@oscepa.org, +45 33 378040

Friday, Jul. 03 - Sunday, Jul. 05 CANCELED: West Palm Beach Antiques Festival * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: South Florida Fair, 9067 Southern Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL

Weblinks: http://www.wpbaf.com/

Contacts: WPBAF, 1 941 697 7475