Governor DeSantis extends ban on foreclosures, evictions

The ban was set to expire Wednesday allowing banks and landlords to begin the process of legally removing people from their homes.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FLORIDA (WCJB) - Governor Ron DeSantis has extended the state’s ban on foreclosures and evictions.

The ban was set to expire Wednesday allowing banks and landlords to begin the process of legally removing people from their homes.

DeSantis first halted foreclosures and evictions in April to provide relief to people struggling financially due to the pandemic.

The order is now extended until August 1st.

