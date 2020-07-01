Here is the latest Florida news from The Associated Press at 5:40 a.m. EDT

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — As Florida enters the height of summer tourist season, the state’s largest cities and counties have halted business re-openings, closed beaches and mandated masks, hoping the measures will slow the blooming coronavirus outbreak. But a University of Florida epidemiologist warns that things are likely to get worse before they get better. Dr. Cindy Prins says Florida is likely to see an increase in cases in the short term, even though cities are now mandating masks and social distancing measures. She says Florida is unfortunately "a couple of weeks late to the game of really being able to get this under control.”

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is addressing sea level rise, iguanas, pythons and algae in a number of new Florida laws. A bill he signed Tuesday attempts to rein in the blue-green algae blooms that have hurt tourism and wildlife. The day before he signed a bill requiring public coastal construction projects to first be reviewed for impacts on the state’s fragile seashore because of rising sea levels. He also signed bills allowing the state to use drones to hunt invasive pythons and to ban the breeding, trading, sale and possession of iguanas.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The relationship between the nation’s veterans and President Donald Trump has been strained repeatedly over the last four years. But just four months before Election Day, new cracks with dangerous political ramifications are being exposed amid reports that Trump either ignored, or was unaware of, a Russian plot to kill U.S. troops. There was a significant outcry this week from retired servicemen, elected officials in both parties and families of fallen soldiers who have lost confidence in the president’s commitment to the troops. Any erosion in Trump support from the national security community could damage his reelection prospects, particularly in swing states with large military communities.

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida girl is dead following a head-on crash. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says the crash occurred Monday evening in Loxahatchee. Deputies said a woman driving on State Road 7 extension veered into the oncoming lane hitting an SUV head-on. The woman and her 9-year-old passenger, Coral Skye Smits were taken to the hospital, where Smits later died. The woman suffered minor injuries. The man in the other vehicle was also hospitalized with serious injuries. No charges were immediately reported.