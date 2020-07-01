Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Dustin Johnson got only a little nervous when his knee was acting up right as the PGA Tour was returning. That turned out to be a strained tendon. On the golf course, he doesn't appear to be stressed at all. Johnson won the Travelers Championship and showed again that his game can work just about anywhere. He has 22 wins around the world on 18 courses. Swing coach Butch Harmon says it's an example of how a good game can travel. Johnson now takes two weeks off before returning to play at the Memorial. That's another place he hasn't won yet.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida appeals court is questioning the legality of police video recording that show New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft receiving massage parlor sex he allegedly paid for. The Fourth District Court of Appeals panel repeatedly queried a prosecutor who said the 2019 recordings and the warrants that allowed them met constitutional standards. One said the prosecutor seemed to be ignoring several Supreme Court rulings that restrict electronic surveillance. Kraft and dozens of other men are charged with misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution. He has pleaded not guilty but issued a public apology. The massage parlor owners are charged with felonies.

UNDATED (AP) — So much for rust from that three-month break for golf. In the three weeks since the PGA Tour resumed its schedule, there have been 56 rounds of 64 or better. And there have been 14 players who posted career-low rounds. To put it into context, the PGA Tour says there has been a 64 or lower once every 24 rounds. In the 22 tournaments before the shutdown, there was a score of 64 or lower once every 54 rounds. Some of that is due to players eager to get going, and the fields being stronger than usual.