Local business sees increase in face mask sales

Jenny Yates usually makes wallets and purses to sell on Etsy, but since March, she said she's made face masks every single day.
By Amber Pellicone
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, more counties across Florida are enforcing face mask requirements.

Now that COVID-19 numbers are going back up so are her sales.

"Its definitely picking up it was a really low lull and in the last week and a half two weeks its shot up quite a bit," said Yates.

She started by making and donating masks and when the demand kept going up, she kept on making more.

She continues making them to sell to local stores, people in town and across the state.

“I’m going to keep making masks and encouraging people to wear them around town. It’s something really small that everyone can do. I read a slogan that I think is really clever and it’s that wearing is caring,” Yates said.

Her goal is to be able to provide affordable face masks to keep people comfortable and safe during this time.

Click here to buy one for yourself.

