UPDATE: Marion County missing woman located

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - UPDATE (7/1/2020 6:45 a.m.)

Marion County deputies say Kathleen Nolan has been located.

Marion County deputies are looking for a Fort McCoy woman who is missing and endangered.

Deputies say 61-year-old Kathleen Nolan's last known location was at her home on Northeast 130th Court Road.

Nolan has been missing since June 22nd.

She suffers from medical conditions that make her family concerned for her safety.

**UPDATE** Kathleen has been located. Thank you for sharing. Missing/Endangered Person - Kathleen Nolan Kathleen was... Posted by Marion County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, June 30, 2020

Kathleen Nolan, missing woman (WCJB)

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.