UPDATE: Marion County missing woman located
The 61-year-old woman had been missing since June 22nd.
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 5:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - UPDATE (7/1/2020 6:45 a.m.)
Marion County deputies say Kathleen Nolan has been located.
Marion County deputies are looking for a Fort McCoy woman who is missing and endangered.
Deputies say 61-year-old Kathleen Nolan's last known location was at her home on Northeast 130th Court Road.
Nolan has been missing since June 22nd.
She suffers from medical conditions that make her family concerned for her safety.
