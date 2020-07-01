Advertisement

Marion County Jail Inmates Test Positive for COVID-19

Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 12:27 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - More than 50 people at the Marion County Jail have tested positive for COVID-19.

That’s according to a letter issued by Sheriff Billy Woods to the citizens of Marion County.

Woods says after noticing eight inmates with COVID-19 symptoms the entire population of the maximum security A-Pod was tested.

In total 44 inmates tested positive.

The entire pod has been isolated.

Additionally 10 jail staff members tested positive and are quarantining at home.

Sheriff Woods also refutes claims of substandard conditions at the jail.

To see the official statement of the Marion County Jail click this link - <a href=“LK3963630.pdf”>Marion County Jail Official Statement</a>

