Advertisement

Marion County Officials investigating plane crash

Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One person was killed in a plane crashed in Marion County, today.

The plane went down at the leeward Air Ranch located between Southeast Baseline Road and Maricamp Road, near the Silver Springs Shores neighborhood of Ocala.

Firefighters say the small plane was trying to land when it crashed nose first.

The pilot was the only person on board, and he died at the scene.

Firefighters stopped a fuel leak until the wreckage can be removed.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

COVID-19 Infections Delay UF Reopening Plan Release

Updated: 1 hour ago
The recent spike in COVID-19 has delayed the University of Florida's reopening plan for fall classes.

News

Marion County Jail inmates and staff test positive for COVID-19 - clipped version

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Williston mourning after passing of former mayor

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
After retiring from running a medical laboratory for Shands, Hethcoat became Williston's Fire Chief. Later he was elected to the city council and then mayor. He served the city for more than 30 years.

News

MCSO searching for tractor thieves

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A 25-foot trailer and Kubota tractor were stolen from Southwest 109th Place in the Marion Oaks neighborhood. The suspects also took a yellow Honda Foreman four-wheeler in addition to a Rural King Bush Hog and a 15-gallon pull-behind sprayer.

Latest News

News

Woman arrested on aggravated assault, child neglect charges

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Deputies say Jones took out a pocket knife while driving and stabbed her husband in the leg, chest, and hand. She says her husband was punching her in the head during the fight.

News

UF student, roommates test positive for COVID-19 after viral video of night out

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
It is not known which bar the student went out to in Gainesville or where exactly she got the virus.

News

Local business sees increase in face mask sales

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
Jenny Yates usually makes wallets and purses to sell on Etsy, but since March, she said she's made face masks every single day.

News

Alachua County’s order requiring face mask signs is in effect

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
One sign design is for retail businesses, and the other is for restaurants and bars where people can take their masks off while eating or drinking.

News

Alachua County’s order requiring face mask signs is in effect

Updated: 7 hours ago

Adopt A Pet

Marion County Pets: Aquarius, Harold, and Marla

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes.