Marion County Officials investigating plane crash

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One person was killed in a plane crashed in Marion County, today.

The plane went down at the leeward Air Ranch located between Southeast Baseline Road and Maricamp Road, near the Silver Springs Shores neighborhood of Ocala.

Firefighters say the small plane was trying to land when it crashed nose first.

The pilot was the only person on board, and he died at the scene.

Firefighters stopped a fuel leak until the wreckage can be removed.

