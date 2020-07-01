Advertisement

Marion County Pets: Aquarius, Harold, and Marla

Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Aquarius is a 5-year-old male mixed breed dog who is convinced he is a lap dog. This friendly 50 pounds of cuddle-bug. Sounds like he's more than happy to come to hang with you and convince you he really is just a puppy at heart.

Harold is a 3-year-old cat with a fancy looking tuxedo coat. They say he's a super affectionate guy and that tux is not just for show! He's nice and soft too. They invite you to come to see for yourself.

Marla is a 3-year-old female mixed breed dog enjoying some time in the bath after playing with some new friends. They say she’s up for anything so if you’d like to meet an adventurous dog who’s ready for playtime, Marla might be your girl.

Adoptions are normally $50, but the shelter is letting freedom ring with free adoptions today and tomorrow!

They will be closed on the 3rd and the 4th of July, so time is running out to get a new friend to spend the holiday and much more with.

Adoptions include their spay and neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations, and microchips.

Those looking to adopt must be 18 or older and pets at home must be up to date on vaccines and licenses. You can schedule a visit Tuesday through Saturday to Marion County Animal Services.

pets
pets(WCJB)

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

