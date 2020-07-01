Marion County superintendent submits resignation

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Schools’ superintendent is leaving more than four months early to make room for her replacement.

Heidi Maier submitted her resignation Tuesday, effective at midnight.

Maier was elected in 2016 and her term was set to run through mid-November.

In a statement, she says she is leaving to avoid the confusion that would occur if she was still in office as the county's first appointed superintendent started work.

In April the school board appointed doctor Diane Gullett as superintendent.

Her first day is Wednesday.

