MCSO searching for tractor thieves

MARION CO., Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County sheriff’s deputies are searching for thieves after a tractor and additional equipment were stolen.

A 25-foot trailer and Kubota tractor were stolen from Southwest 109th Place in the Marion Oaks neighborhood. The suspects also took a yellow Honda Foreman four-wheeler in addition to a Rural King Bush Hog and a 15-gallon pull-behind sprayer.

If you have any information, deputies ask that you contact the Marion Couty Sheriff’s Office.

