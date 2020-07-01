Proposed Alachua County School District reopening plan

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The first day of school is just over a month away leaders in the Alachua County School District are giving a draft plan to parents, students, teachers, and staff outlining how they plan to keep everyone safe.

School District Spokesperson Jackie Johnson said that includes following all CDC Guidelines. She said the reason they released the plan for everyone to see is so the district can gather additional community input.

"We actually did previous surveys with families with teachers, just to get a sense of their general comfort level with coming back to school and under what conditions. We got a great number of responses to that. What we had a lot of people tell us was it's hard for me to respond to these questions unless I know what the plan looks like," said Johnson.

She said that the plan includes different options for learning, including a hybrid model that would be used as a last resort.

Cameron Ward, the President of The Alachua County Education Association, said this plan is essential for educators who have children and one other group.

"Teachers that have underlying health conditions are very concerned. They want to know how they could continue to be an instructor and also not jeopardize their own personal health," said Ward.

Ward said that the school district and the union have not met for negotiations surrounding a school reopening plan.

Both the school district and the education association have a common goal.

"The local union and the union statewide is all about student safety, and teacher safety, and employee safety," said Ward.

"Our goal is to provide our students with a high-quality education, while still balancing the health and well-being of our students, our staff, and our families. That is probably going to mean adjustments along the way. We recognize that, but that's our ultimate goal," said Johnson.

Johnson said everyone would need to remain flexible with this plan

"Things can change, and we've tried to let folks know that we have to be ready to adjust sometimes on a moment's notice depending on what's going on with the virus. We tried to set out a plan that gives us and gives families some flexibility, but of course, we know this situation can change," said Johnson.

The spokesperson said the school district is aiming to have the school reopening plan finalized by mid-July.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.