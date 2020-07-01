Advertisement

Study: Children can transmit COVID-19 like adults

Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
(CNN) - A new study suggests children may be able to transmit coronavirus similar to infected adults.

Researchers from the Geneva University Hospitals and the University of Geneva surveyed 23 children, ranging in age from 7 days old to 16 years old, who tested positive for COVID-19.

All but two carried the same amount of virus as adults, and that’s why researchers say children should be considered as transmitters unless proven otherwise.

Fewer children than adults contract COVID-19, fewer develop severe forms of the illness and they don’t seem to be “major drivers of transmission,” but children of all ages have been infected.

The study’s authors say more research is needed to fully understand the role of children in spreading the virus.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Cases spike in Sunbelt, other states back off on reopening

Updated: moments ago
|
By JAKE COYLE and JONATHAN J. COOPER
The run-up in cases — blamed in part on "knucklehead behavior" by Americans not wearing masks or obeying other social-distancing rules — has raised fears that many states could see the same phenomenon if they reopen too, or that people from the South and West could spread the virus to other regions.

National

Sister of missing soldier wants Ft. Hood 'shut down'

Updated: moments ago
|
The family of Pfc. Vanessa Guillen spoke at a news conference in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday. Guillen has been missing since April 22.

National

Little evidence that protests spread coronavirus in US

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By MIKE STOBBE and NICKY FORSTER Associated Press
If the protests had driven an explosion in cases, experts say, the jumps would have started to become apparent within two weeks.

National

Seattle police clear ‘occupied’ zone, more than 30 arrested

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By MARTHA BELLISLE and LISA BAUMANN
Seattle police showed up Wednesday in force at the city’s “occupied” protest zone, tore down demonstrators’ tents and used bicycles to herd the protesters after the mayor ordered the area cleared following two fatal shootings in less than two weeks.

Latest News

News

Local business sees increase in face mask sales

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
Jenny Yates usually makes wallets and purses to sell on Etsy, but since March, she said she's made face masks every single day.

National

Russians voters agree to extend Putin’s rule to 2036

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV and DARIA LITVINOVA
A majority of Russians approved amendments to Russia’s constitution in a weeklong vote ending Wednesday, allowing President Vladimir Putin to hold power until 2036, although the balloting was tarnished by widespread reports of pressure on voters and other irregularities.

Coronavirus

Fauci urges planning to get children back to school

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
States are grappling with the question of how to reopen schools amid the continuing coronavirus pandemic.

National

Citing racial bias, San Francisco will end release of mug shots

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ Associated Press
San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott said the policy means the department will no longer release booking photos of suspects to the media or allow officers to post them online.

News

Alachua County’s order requiring face mask signs is in effect

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
One sign design is for retail businesses, and the other is for restaurants and bars where people can take their masks off while eating or drinking.

News

Alachua County’s order requiring face mask signs is in effect

Updated: 1 hours ago