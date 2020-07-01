UF and Williston product Austin Langworthy signs with Detroit Tigers

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -One of the more distinguished Gator baseball careers in recent memory is coming to an end, with outfielder Austin Langworthy signing a free agent contract with the Detroit Tigers.

University of Florida national champion signs a pro contract (WCJB)

A member of back to back state championship teams at Williston High School, Langworthy helped Florida to its first NCAA baseball title during his freshman season in 2017. Over four seasons, he accumulated 19 home runs and 106 RBI’s in 198 games in a Gator uniform. He is best remembered for hitting a walk-of home run in the bottom of the 11th inning in game three of the 2018 Super Regionals against Auburn to send Florida to the College World Series.

Langworthy’s best individual season at Florida came as a junior in 2019, when he batted .283, belted 10 homers, and drove in 43 runs. He ended that season on an 11-game hitting streak.

