UF student, roommates test positive for COVID-19 after viral video of night out

It is not known which bar the student went out to in Gainesville or where exactly she got the virus.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A University Of Florida student's recent Tik Tok video is getting national attention. 

The video has since been deleted, but showed the student and her roommates going out in Gainesville, later testing positive for COVID-19

UF Student Lauren Bouskila, 21, says she thought it was safe to go out, grab a drink, and leave the bar.

 After feeling sick for a few days, she and her roommates decided to get a drive-thru COVID-19 test.

It is not known which bar Bouskila went out to in Gainesville or where exactly she got the virus. 

“We decided one night just to go out. We were like ok it’s safe to go out. Let’s go have a drink. We were celebrating, just because we hadn’t in a while. After that we started hearing about more cases arising and people getting sick, like things like that,” she said. 

 Bouskila decided to get a test before going home for Fathers' Day. 

Later, she and her roommates received a call letting them know their results came back positive. 

She says she and her roommates intended to encourage their friends to stay home by making the video.

“So we were trying to get our message across. Hey guys, yes the bars are open. You might think it is safe, but look at us,” she said. 

Recently Governor Ron DeSantis acknowledged more young adults are transmitting the infection to other age groups, as they are more likely to congregate in large groups. 

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

