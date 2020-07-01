Williston mourning after passing of former mayor

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - The town of Williston is mourning after former mayor Gerald Hethcoat passed away.

After retiring from running a medical laboratory for Shands, Hethcoat became Williston's Fire Chief. Later he was elected to the city council and then mayor.

He served the city for more than 30 years.

Police Chief Dennis Strow told TV20 that Hethcoat always had a smile on his face and: "The unique thing is that he had no agenda, only the best thing for the City of Williston."

Gerald Hethcoat leaves behind a wife and three surviving daughters. He was 77 years old.

