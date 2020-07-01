Woman arrested on aggravated assault, child neglect charges

ALACHUA CO., Fla. (WCJB) - A woman is behind bars accused of stabbing her husband in front of their child while driving on the highway.

Alachua County deputies say Jasmine Jones, 27, was driving her family from Gainesville to Jasper late Tuesday night when she and her husband started fighting. That's when she took out a pocket knife and stabbed him in the leg, chest, and hand.

Jones says her husband was punching her in the head.

Deputies say Jones swerved across three lanes of traffic during the fight while the couple’s child watched from a car seat behind them. She faces aggravated assault and child neglect charges.

