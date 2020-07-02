Alachua biotech company receives $42 million contract from DOD

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A biotech company based in Alachua has won a large contract from the Department of Defense.

Ology Bioservices, a vaccine and biologic company, was awarded a contract of up to $42 million to continue developing an antibody to Botulism.

It’s part of the DOD’s joint program for chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense. Ology will perform a clinical trial on the antibodies and develop its manufacturing process. Their scientists have been working on the process since 2017.

