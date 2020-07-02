Alachua County Democrats host candidates for county commission seats

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) -

Five Democratic candidates for Alachua County commission districts 1 and 3 participated in the virtual town hall. District 1 incumbent Mike Byerly didn't attend but opponent Mary Alford offered her opinion on defunding the sheriff's office

Alford said, "We can take the money that we have been spending in the sheriff's department and send it out to other areas of the community. This will decrease the number of people headed to our jails and it will allow law enforcement officers to focus on their core mission, which is public safety."

All three Democratic candidates for the District 3 seat attended and gave similar opinions on the topic of defunding. That being to reallocate those funds into the community instead.

Anna Prizzia said, "I think the first thing we need to do is demilitarize the police for sure. I think we need to implement dash cams and body cams for all of our officers, I think we need mental health community policing and diversity training for all of our officers."

Jason Stanford said, "I do support redirecting funds out of the sheriff's department but directing them to programs that provide mental health and substance abuse resources, programs so that we don't have to put money into the sheriff's department for them to show up."

Kevin Thorpe said, "A person who is concerned about a family members well-being, if their concerned about their mental health, their substance abuse they should have the confidence that if they dial 911 that it's not going to result in there miseducating or the serious injury of their loved one."

Also in the race for county commission, districts 1 and 3 are Republican candidates Raemi Eagle-Glenn and Joy Glanzer.

Voting day to determine the Democratic primary for those two county seats is coming up on August 18th.

