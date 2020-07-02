Advertisement

ASO’s website now has ADA compliant features

Residents in Alachua County who have a disability can use a website that meets their needs if they need help from the sheriff's office.
Residents in Alachua County who have a disability can use a website that meets their needs if they need help from the sheriff's office.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents in Alachua County who have a disability can use a website that meets their needs if they need help from the sheriff's office.

Alachua County Sheriff's Office website is now ADA compliant.

The website was launched in January and the ADA compliant feature has been recently added.

The website is compatible to softwares for users who are vision and hearing impaired.

The website can also be converted to fit the screens on desktops, tablets, and cellphones.

"Accessibility," said Sgt. Frank Kinsey. "Being able to be reached out to and then to reach out to our community. It establishes a standard and a regimen and a routine so that other systems can interact with it well whether it's a physical, visual, or hearing impairment."

Website users can send crime tips and can learn more about inmate services.

Visit the website here: https://acso.us/

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Alachua County Animal Services offered 4th of July pet safety tips

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The sound of fireworks this weekend can affect the behavior of your four-legged family member.

News

ACPS sets dates for public input sessions on the renaming of J.J. Finley Elementary School

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The Alachua County School Board is asking for the community's help in renaming J.J. Finley Elementary School.

News

Man released from Marion County jail after filing suit against sheriff

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Louis Payton, 74, filed suit against the sheriff for being held in what he called "unsanitary conditions" during the pandemic. In an order signed by Fifth Circuit Judge Anthony Tatti, Payton was released from jail.

News

Firework sales boom as Fourth of July holiday approaches - clipped version

Updated: 3 hours ago

Latest News

News

Firework sales boom as Fourth of July holiday approaches

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Julia Laude
Several events and firework shows have been cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic but there may still be a way for residents to show off their Independence Day pride with some patriotic pyrotechnics despite the virus.

News

Community thanks first responders

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nicole Rogers
“We started the page...just to say thank you,” Howard Rodgers said.

National

Family witnesses bison charge at woman in Yellowstone National Park

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
A Minnesota family was camping at Yellowstone National Park when they witnessed a bison charge at a woman.

News

Lubavitch-Chabad at UF holds free mask distribution

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
Lubavitch-Chabad Jewish Student & Community Center will hold a drive-up mask distribution Thursday from 4 pm to 6 pm.

News

Alachua biotech company receives $42 million contract from DOD

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Walker Thomas
Ology Bioservices, a vaccine and biologic company, was awarded a contract of up to $42 million to continue developing an antibody to Botulism.

News

Alachua County Democrats host candidates for county commission seats

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
Alachua County Democrats hosted another virtual candidates forum via Zoom and streamed on Facebook.