ASO’s website now has ADA compliant features

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents in Alachua County who have a disability can use a website that meets their needs if they need help from the sheriff's office.

Alachua County Sheriff's Office website is now ADA compliant.

The website was launched in January and the ADA compliant feature has been recently added.

The website is compatible to softwares for users who are vision and hearing impaired.

The website can also be converted to fit the screens on desktops, tablets, and cellphones.

"Accessibility," said Sgt. Frank Kinsey. "Being able to be reached out to and then to reach out to our community. It establishes a standard and a regimen and a routine so that other systems can interact with it well whether it's a physical, visual, or hearing impairment."

Website users can send crime tips and can learn more about inmate services.

Visit the website here: https://acso.us/

