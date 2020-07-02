Advertisement

CCSO: Two men arrested in Dollar General robbery

Deputies said Marquece Henry, 21 and Cam’ron Lee, 20 entered a Dollar General around 10:00 PM Wednesday night armed with guns and robbed the store.
Deputies said Marquece Henry, 21 and Cam’ron Lee, 20 entered a Dollar General around 10:00 PM Wednesday night armed with guns and robbed the store.(WCJB FILE)
By James Hamlin
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Two Lake City men were arrested after deputies said they robbed a Dollar General near Lake City Wednesday night.

In a Facebook post, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said Marquece Henry, 21, and Cam’ron Lee, 20, entered the Dollar General near Pinemount and Birley Road around 10:00 PM armed with guns and robbed the store.

After taking the money, they ran toward the Woodgate Village area.

A witness told deputies he saw two men walking to a home on SW Aspen Glen. A K9 team tracked toward the same house.

At the house, one of the men came out with a woman and kids while the other attempted to run out the back door.

One of the men confessed and led deputies to the guns and money.

Both Henry and Lee were charged with armed robbery and petit theft. They were booked at the Columbia County Detention Facility with both bonds set at $21,000.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Family witnesses bison charge at woman in Yellowstone National Park

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
A Minnesota family was camping at Yellowstone National Park when they witnessed a bison charge at a woman.

News

Lubavitch-Chabad at UF holds free mask distribution

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
Lubavitch-Chabad Jewish Student & Community Center will hold a drive-up mask distribution Thursday from 4 pm to 6 pm.

News

Alachua biotech company receives $42 million contract from DOD

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Walker Thomas
Ology Bioservices, a vaccine and biologic company, was awarded a contract of up to $42 million to continue developing an antibody to Botulism.

News

Alachua County Democrats host candidates for county commission seats

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
Alachua County Democrats hosted another virtual candidates forum via Zoom and streamed on Facebook.

Latest News

News

Hipp Kids Camp open for children interested in theatre

Updated: 14 hours ago
A community theatre isn't letting the pandemic stop kids from getting their time in the spotlight.

News

COVID-19 Infections Delay UF Reopening Plan Release

Updated: 16 hours ago
The recent spike in COVID-19 has delayed the University of Florida's reopening plan for fall classes.

News

Marion County Officials investigating plane crash

Updated: 16 hours ago
Marion County officials are investigating what led to a small plane crashing in Ocala, killing the pilot.

News

Marion County Jail inmates and staff test positive for COVID-19 - clipped version

Updated: 17 hours ago

News

Williston mourning after passing of former mayor

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
After retiring from running a medical laboratory for Shands, Hethcoat became Williston's Fire Chief. Later he was elected to the city council and then mayor. He served the city for more than 30 years.

News

MCSO searching for tractor thieves

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A 25-foot trailer and Kubota tractor were stolen from Southwest 109th Place in the Marion Oaks neighborhood. The suspects also took a yellow Honda Foreman four-wheeler in addition to a Rural King Bush Hog and a 15-gallon pull-behind sprayer.