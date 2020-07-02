CCSO: Two men arrested in Dollar General robbery

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Two Lake City men were arrested after deputies said they robbed a Dollar General near Lake City Wednesday night.

In a Facebook post, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said Marquece Henry, 21, and Cam’ron Lee, 20, entered the Dollar General near Pinemount and Birley Road around 10:00 PM armed with guns and robbed the store.

After taking the money, they ran toward the Woodgate Village area.

A witness told deputies he saw two men walking to a home on SW Aspen Glen. A K9 team tracked toward the same house.

At the house, one of the men came out with a woman and kids while the other attempted to run out the back door.

One of the men confessed and led deputies to the guns and money.

Both Henry and Lee were charged with armed robbery and petit theft. They were booked at the Columbia County Detention Facility with both bonds set at $21,000.

