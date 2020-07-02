Advertisement

Celebrated broadcaster Hugh Downs dies at 99

Hugh Downs attends the "Today" show 60th anniversary celebration at the Edison Ballroom on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2012 in New York.
Hugh Downs attends the "Today" show 60th anniversary celebration at the Edison Ballroom on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2012 in New York.(AP Photo/Evan Agostini)
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Hugh Downs, a genial and near-constant presence on television on news, game and talk shows, has died at age 99.

He died of natural causes Wednesday night at home in Scottsdale, Arizona, said his great-niece, Molly Shaheen.

“The Guinness Book of World Records” recognized Downs as having logged more hours than any other TV personality until Regis Philbin passed him in August 2004 .

Starting in the 1950s, he became one of television’s most familiar and welcome faces as he racked up more than 15,000 hours on game shows, NBC’s “Today” show, the ABC newsmagazine “20/20″ and the “Tonight” show with Jack Paar.

He hosted the PBS series “Over Easy” and “Live from Lincoln Center” and did the game show “Concentration.”

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

LIVE: Fort Hood provides update on status of Guillen investigation

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Fort Hood’s senior commander, Army investigators and local law enforcement officers are updating the status of the investigation into the disappearance of Pfc. Vanessa Guillen Thursday afternoon.

National

Coronavirus concerns freeze Vanilla Ice show

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By JIM VERTUNO
The 1990s rapper with the hit single "Ice Ice Baby" had been scheduled to play a lakeside concert just outside Austin on Friday, but on Thursday he announced it was being postponed.

National

Herman Cain is hospitalized with coronavirus

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
The 74-year-old found out Monday that he had coronavirus and by Wednesday “had developed symptoms serious enough that he required hospitalization.”

National

Epstein friend Maxwell arrested, accused of recruiting girls for sex

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By JIM MUSTIAN and LARRY NEUMEISTER
British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested Thursday on charges she helped recruit three girls — one as young as 14 — to have sex with financier Jeffrey Epstein, who was accused of sexually assaulting dozens of girls and women over many years.

Latest News

National Politics

Intel chiefs brief congressional leaders on Russia bounties

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By MARY CLARE JALONICK and MATTHEW DALY
The U.S. intelligence chiefs conducted classified briefings Thursday for congressional leaders who have demanded more answers about intelligence assessments that Russia offered bounties for killing U.S. troops in Afghanistan.

National

US unemployment falls to 11%, but new shutdowns are underway

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Christopher Rugaber
Unemployment falls to 11.1% as the U.S. added a record 4.8 million jobs in June, but the pandemic dims the outlook for further gains.

Coronavirus

Texas hospital overwhelmed with coronavirus patients

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
A hospital in San Antonio is at capacity with coronavirus patients.

National

Police arrest armed man on the grounds where Canadian PM Trudeau lives

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police tweeted that they arrested an armed man who entered the grounds where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau lives.

National

Coronavirus cases are rising in 40 of 50 US states

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By JAKE COYLE, TERRY SPENCER and DAVID RISING
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. climbed to an all-time high of more than 50,000 per day on Thursday, with the infection curve rising in 40 out of 50 states in a reversal that has largely spared only the Northeast.

National

AP source: NFL cutting preseason in half, pushing back start

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ARNIE STAPLETON
The NFL will cut its preseason in half and push back the start of exhibition play so teams have more time to train following a virtual offseason made necessary by the coronavirus pandemic, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press.