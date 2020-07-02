Chiefland man in jail for throwing hatchet at another man

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - Aaron Forehand, 28, of Chiefland is facing aggravated battery charges after he threw a hatchet at another man.

Chiefland police say they found the victim at an apartment complex bleeding from a large cut on his arm.

Investigators say Forehand and the victim were arguing when Forehand threw the hatchet hitting the man.

Forehand is being held at the Levy County jail on an $825,000 dollar bond.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.